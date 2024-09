🇷🇸🇺🇦🇫🇷

❗Ukraine will receive 36 Serbian MiG-29s through France, media reports

Serbia signed a contract with France for the purchase of 12 Rafale fighter jets for €3 billion. Part of the amount — $390 million — will be covered by the delivery of 36 MiG-29s to Paris. The… pic.twitter.com/C99V5Z4GLF

— 𝐀𝐧𝐧𝐚 𝐊𝐎𝐌𝐒𝐀 | 🇪🇺🇫🇷🇵🇱🇺🇦 (@tweet4Anna_NAFO) September 2, 2024