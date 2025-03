U napadu nožem na centralnom trgu Dam u Amsterdamu, glavnom gradu Holandije, ranjeno je najmanje petoro ljudi, a osumnjičeni napadač je uhapšen.

Motiv napada i dalje nije poznat.

AMSTERDAM: At least five people were injured in a mass stabbing near Dam Square in the Dutch Capital in a possible terror attack. The suspect, an Afghan man, was arrested after he was shot and wounded by police. pic.twitter.com/P8PB68hArH

