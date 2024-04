As of today Julian Assange has been held in Belmarsh high security prison for five years. #FreeAssangeNOW #AssangeBelmarsh5Yearshttps://t.co/pZGBjY8hjx pic.twitter.com/hdUNI53gD6

— Stella Assange #FreeAssangeNOW (@Stella_Assange) April 10, 2024